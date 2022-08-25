Chelsea are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as an alternative to Wesley Fofana.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea have been in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already been brought in, but it appears Thomas Tuchel isn’t stopping there.

According to Sky Sports in the video below, Bayer Leverkusen defender Tapsoba is Chelsea’s top target if they miss out on Fofana.

? ? Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is top of Chelsea’s list of alternative targets to Wesley Fofana pic.twitter.com/yKCrxlEsZZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 25, 2022

Chelsea are yet to officially miss out on Fofana, but if they’re priced out of a move, Tapsoba could be the next man to walk through the door at Stamford Bridge.