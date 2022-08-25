Everton midfielder Dele Alli has been spotted wearing a Besiktas flag and has been presented to their fans ahead of a potential move.

Dele signed for Everton in January from Tottenham in a desperate hope to revive his career after a disappointing few years.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for Dele since his move to Merseyside, and he looks to be on his way out the door already.

…and here Besiktas fans giving warm welcome to Dele Alli ??? #Besiktas Dele will undergo medical tests as new Besiktas player on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/h0lY40UyD8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

As Fabrizio Romano has mentioned, Dele is set to undergo his medical with Besiktas, and has already been presented to the fans ahead of his potential move.