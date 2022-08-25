Video: Everton star spotted wearing new club colours ahead of potential move

Everton midfielder Dele Alli has been spotted wearing a Besiktas flag and has been presented to their fans ahead of a potential move.

Dele signed for Everton in January from Tottenham in a desperate hope to revive his career after a disappointing few years.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for Dele since his move to Merseyside, and he looks to be on his way out the door already.

As Fabrizio Romano has mentioned, Dele is set to undergo his medical with Besiktas, and has already been presented to the fans ahead of his potential move.

 

