West Ham United are reportedly in talks to bring in £50m-rated Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta as they look to embark on their second European adventure in as many years under David Moyes – with the Irons set to beat Arsenal to his signature as talks reach an ‘advanced’ stage.

West Ham have been crying out for more creativity this summer with the futures of Manuel Lanzini and Said Benrahma set to lie away from the club alongside Nikola Vlasic’s departure.

Paqueta had been billed as an early season target, although it remained to be seen whether a deal taking him to the club could be done as his current club Lyon held out for a huge fee – one which the east London outfit may have been reluctant to pay initially thanks to the arrivals of Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet and Nayef Aguerd amongst others totalling £125m.

Yet according to The Daily Express, talks are now at an advanced stage for the Brazilian due to ‘club-to-club’ discussions on Thursday evening.

The report states that negotiations are ongoing in a bid to bring him to the London Stadium, and there is confidence a deal could be struck between Paqueta and the club should a fee be agreed.

It would represent a real coup for West Ham, with Paqueta being linked with Arsenal and Newcastle in recent weeks and a fee of around £50m has seemingly put the duo off.

And it could see them rise up the Premier League table as they remain the only side without a point after three games.

