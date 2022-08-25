West Ham only £10m away from securing big new signing

West Ham United have been in talks with Club Brugge to sign attacking midfielder Hans Vanaken.

Despite offering the Belgian side just over £10m, the Hammers have so far come up short in their efforts to lure the talented 30-year-old to the Premier League.

However, according to a club insider, who goes by the name of ExWHUEmployee online, the Londoners are £10m short and would therefore need to double their opening offer in order to be successful in their pursuit of the Belgian playmaker.

Since joining Club Brugge from KSC Lokeren back in 2015, Vanaken, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 344 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 175 goals along the way.