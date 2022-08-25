West Ham only £10m away from securing big new signing

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have been in talks with Club Brugge to sign attacking midfielder Hans Vanaken.

Despite offering the Belgian side just over £10m, the Hammers have so far come up short in their efforts to lure the talented 30-year-old to the Premier League.

However, according to a club insider, who goes by the name of ExWHUEmployee online, the Londoners are £10m short and would therefore need to double their opening offer in order to be successful in their pursuit of the Belgian playmaker.

MORE: Video: Chelsea eyeing Bundesliga defender as alternative to Wesley Fofana

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds set to move for striker who scored at Elland Road as Dan James replacement
Manchester United to submit £25m offer for Dutch star
Manchester United set to make €30m offer for Real Madrid star

Since joining Club Brugge from KSC Lokeren back in 2015, Vanaken, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 344 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 175 goals along the way.

More Stories Hans Vanaken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.