£84m signing and new role for 24-year-old: How Man United could lineup this season

Regardless of what happens between now and the end of the summer transfer window next week, Manchester United will lineup as a much-changed side under new boss Erik ten Hag.
The Red Devils have already secured four new senior signings, including bringing in Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth a whopping £63m.
However, even though the transfer window is set to close next week, the Red Devils’ business does not appear to be over, just yet.
Prioritising Ajax winger Antony as their next big signing following the arrival of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, ten Hag is understood to be eager to be reunited with the 22-year-old Brazilian.
According to a recent report from The Sun, despite weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, United have finally met the Eredivisie champions’ £84m asking price with a move for the South American now on the verge of being agreed.
MORE: Man United make major breakthrough in race to sign £84m star
It isn’t just incomings that the United-faithful are expecting though. There could be one notable outgoing.
Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been unhappy at the club ever since they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, and although he has faced a turbulent summer, as we exclusively reported, we understand the five-time Ballon d’Or is now close to re-joining his former club Sporting Lisbon.
Should everything go to plan, Ronaldo will get his wish and move to a club competing in this season’s Champions League and Antony will make his long-awaited move the other way.
If United can get both of these proposed deals across the line, we have predicted how ten Hag may line his strongest 11 up, which includes Marcus Rashford being handed the responsibility of leading the Dutchman’s line.
