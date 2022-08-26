Brazil star Lucas Paqueta is set to become next West Ham signing, as according to multiple reports a £48m fee has been agreed between two clubs.

The 24-year-old is set to fly to London to complete his medical ahead of club-record move.

But Brazilian football expert Tim Vickery has warned Hammers fans about Paqueta’s flaws.

“He’s really an attacking midfielder, but he can also play up front. You can play him as a withdrawn winger, and deeper in midfield – although there is a problem there as, sometimes, he can give the ball away too close to his own goal because he’s showboating.

“There is a little bit of the petulant schoolboy about him. It would be a challenge of man-management for David Moyes.” – said Vickery for Sky Sports.