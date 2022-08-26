Chelsea submit £12.7m offer for midfielder, agent confirms agreement close

Despite already spending over £150m, Chelsea’s summer business does not appear to be over just yet.

The Blues, led by German manager Thomas Tuchel, have secured six new senior players, including signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, it hasn’t just been already-established players that the Londoners have invested in this summer.

New owner Todd Boehly appears to be committed to youth after bringing in three of the sport’s most highly-rated young players. Gabriel Slonina (18), Cesare Casadei (19) and Carney Chukwuemeka (18) have all joined for a combined fee of £37m.

MORE: Man United make major breakthrough in race to sign £84m star

Despite the potential of talent he has already brought in, Boehly is not yet content and according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the American business tycoon is close to securing another young talent.

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan is understood to be a top target with the Blues offering their Russian counterparts £12.7m (€15m) in exchange for the 19-year-old.

Confirming the rumours, the teenager’s agent Pavel Andreev, who spoke to RB Sport, said: “It’s true. The agreement is close.”