Cristiano Ronaldo left red-faced as Erik Ten Hag axes star in front of Man United squad

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been unhappy at the club ever since they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, could still leave before the transfer window slams shut next week.

Understood to be close to re-joining Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo is edging closer to leaving the 20-time league winners for the second time in his career.

However, following recent reports that the 37-year-old was dropped in front of all his teammates, fans will wonder if the Portuguese star’s feelings for the club have been tainted.

The Sun have reported that in the aftermath of Brentford’s four-nil thumping, ten Hag called a two-hour-long meeting.

MORE: £84m signing and new role for 24-year-old: How Man United could lineup this season

Although the meeting was largely positive, it was also the time that both Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire were informed they were being dropped for Monday’s clash at Old Trafford against rivals Liverpool.

Even though ten Hag’s lineup included two high-profile changes, the game, which saw United run out 2-1 winners, was arguably United’s best performance in a very long time.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired the Red Devils to an unlikely victory and although introduced with five minutes to go, Ronaldo failed to make an impact on the game, proving ten Hag was right to drop the former Real Madrid Galactico.