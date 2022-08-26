English club interested in loan move for Chelsea star

Middlesbrough are set to make a move to sign Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu on loan.

Boro boss Chris Wilder is keen to add a defensive midfielder to his squad before the window shuts, which is a position the 21-year-old can play in as well as centre-back.

Wilder has worked with Ampadu before during the 2020-21 campaign when the pair were at Sheffield United.

According to Football Insider, the Championship club have been given encouragement by Chelsea that they are willing to loan out Ampadu this summer and with the World Cup just around the corner, the Wales international will need game time in order to stay sharp for the tournament in Qatar.

Should Ampadu complete the move, it will be his fourth loan spell in four seasons. The 21-year-old has been at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and last year spent the campaign with Venezia in Italy.

The defender made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Venice club last season as they suffered relegation from Serie A.

The Chelsea youngster made his senior debut for the club in 2017 but has failed to lock down a place in the first team squad since. Although he is still young, there are only so many loan moves a player can make before it becomes pointless and that stage is nearing for Ampadu, who will need to make a permanent switch sometime in the near future.