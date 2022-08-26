Europa League draw: Arsenal and Manchester United discover group stage opponents

The Europa League draw has just concluded as the road to Budapest gets underway.

There were two English sides in today’s draw, in the form of Arsenal and Manchester United, who qualified for the tournament through their position in last season’s Premier League table.

Arsenal last competed in the tournament during the 2020-21 season, where they got knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners, Villarreal.

The Gunners have never won the competition and finished runners-up in 2019. Mikel Arteta’s side will feel that they will have a good chance this season with the squad they have and it could provide them with another path into next season’s Champions League.

As for Man United, the Red Devils last competed in the Europa League two years ago, where they finished runners-up to Villarreal.

United last won the Europa League in 2017, when they beat Ajax 2-0 under Jose Mourinho’s management – the only time they have won the competition.

Arsenal get their tournament underway in Group A, which contains PSV, Bodo/Glimt and Zurich.

As for Man United, their Europa League campaign begins with matches against Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and Omonoia in Group E.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday, September 8th and the full group stage draw can be seen below.

Europa League Group Stage Draw in Full

Group A – Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, FC Zürich

Group B – Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahçe, AEK Larnaca

Group C – Roma, Lodogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D – SC Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E – Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia

Group F – Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G – Olympiacos, Qaraba?, Freiburg, Nantes

Group H – Crvena Zvezda, Monaco, Ferencváros, Trabzonspor