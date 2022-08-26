Frank Lampard provides update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Anthony Gordon

Chelsea would love to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon, but knowing how important he is to Frank Lampard’s Everton, reaching an agreement will be incredibly difficult.

The young attacker is not the only player the Blues are trying to secure before the transfer window closes though.

Rumoured to be desperate to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, in a move that would probably surpass Harry Maguire’s record-breaking £78m move to Manchester United in 2019.

Given the Blues’ mammoth spending during Todd Boehly’s first season in charge, fans would be forgiven for expecting both Fofana and Gordon to be signed.

However, with just six days left before the window closes, time is running out, and speaking about the possibility of seeing Gordon leave Goodison Park before deadline day, Lampard, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “They have not bid £60m – also, a new proposal hasn’t come in. He remains our player.

“He’s in the squad for tomorrow. He’s a huge player for us, not only a big value but more importantly to the squad. He’s an Everton boy.”

Since being promoted to the Toffees’ senior first-team, Gordon, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 63 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.