Highly respected journalist states midfielder will be a Liverpool player soon

Liverpool’s midfield has come under a lot of criticism of late and that increased further after their woeful performance at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Reds lost 2-1 to Manchester United and although every one of Liverpool’s lines were off on the day, the midfield especially had a bad night at the office, with United’s counter attacks constantly bypassing it and a Jordan Henderson mistake led to the home side scoring a second.

The three that lined up for Jurgen Klopp on the night, however, were not his main trio as the Reds have plenty of injuries in that area at present and that has made fans and pundits call for an extra body to be brought in before the window shuts next week.

Highly respected UK journalist, Henry Winter, has given an update on Liverpool’s pursuit for a midfielder and it looks like good news for Reds fans.

When talking about Dele Alli, Winter wrote on Twitter: “I’m looking forward to seeing Bellingham at LFC next year.”

Although this won’t fix Liverpool’s problem right now, it is still hugely exciting news, as the Times journalist is widely regarded as the best in the UK. Whether he knows something or not, is unknown, but the journalist seems fairly sure that Bellingham will be joining Jurgen Klopp’s squad next summer.

Bellingham is one of the best young midfielders in the world at present and the 19-year-old is exactly what Klopp needs to refresh his midfield going forward.

The England international is unavailable this summer and especially now as it is so late in the window, which could be the reason why Liverpool won’t sign another midfielder before the end of the window.