La Liga side attempts to lure Everton target to Spain

Ben Brereton Diaz has been a target for Premier League clubs for a while now but a La Liga side is now attempting to lure the forward to Spain.

Everton are the latest club interested in the Blackburn star with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Toffees boss, Frank Lampard, is still thinking about whether to submit a bid or not for the Chile international.

The Merseyside club are close to signing Brighton’s Neal Maupay, according to the transfer journalist, and Brereton Diaz would be another great attacking addition to Lampard’s squad.

Blackburn are facing an uphill battle to keep hold of their star man before the end of the transfer window as he has entered the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

While Everton are stalling on a potential move, Celta Vigo have submitted an offer for the Blackburn Rovers forward, reports Football Insider.

The fee involved in that bid was not named in the report but nevertheless, the La Liga side have shown their intent to sign the Chile international, unlike Everton.

Brereton Diaz scored 22 league goals from 37 matches last season and that is something the Toffees need. If Lampard really wants the 23-year-old he would want to be making his move very soon.