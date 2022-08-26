According to Sky Sports, Leeds winger Ian Poveda has been made available for transfer in the last week of transfer window.

The 22-year-old has failed to make any appearances for Leeds this season and is seen as surplus to requirements by manager Jesse Marsch.



Leeds have already signed Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra this summer after offloading Raphinha to Barcelona and the former England U-20 international know it’s impossible for him to find game-time this season.

Poveda spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, playing mainly off the bench and making 10 appearances in the league.