Leicester City interested in making Dortmund star first signing of the summer

Leicester City are said to be weighing up a loan move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The Foxes are yet to sign a player this summer due to financial issues but have many stars linked with a move away from the King Power.

James Maddison and Wesley Fofana are the two names most frequently mentioned in terms of a transfer away and should the latter leave the club in the next few days a move for Akanji could be the Premier League club’s next move.

The Swiss international was linked with an £18m move to the English club last season reports the Daily Mail, and it seems that the Foxes have now reignited that interest.

Akanji is likely to be open to the move as well as the 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Borussia Dortmund following the summer signing of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Leicester are a side that are known to struggle defensively and Akanji has been part of a backline at Dortmund that has the same problems.

This doesn’t feel like a good move for Leicester to replace Fofana should he leave and it will likely contribute to the evergrowing problems Brendan Rodgers is facing at the club.