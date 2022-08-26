Although there is now less than one week left in the transfer window, Manchester United’s summer business is not over yet.

The Red Devils have already splashed out well over £120m on four new signings, including luring defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Despite the wealth of talent already signed, new manager Erik ten Hag is not yet content with his squad options and is prioritising bringing in Ajax winger Antony. The club are believed to be on the verge of securing an eye-watering £84m deal (The Sun).

However, another player has also emerged as a candidate to join the Dutchman at Old Trafford – Barcelona wide-attacker Memphis Depay.

MORE: £84m signing and new role for 24-year-old: How Man United could lineup this season

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim signing the Netherlands international is something the 20-time league winners are considering.

Depay, 28, first signed for United from PSV Eindhoven back in 2015. Although he was tipped to become one of Europe’s most devastating wingers, the 28-year-old’s spell at Old Trafford ended in disappointment and he was offloaded to Lyon after just 53 appearances.

The possibly of Depay returning for a second stint is hard to imagine, but considering his availability, a move may not be the worse idea United have ever had.

Previously linked with a switch to Juventus, which would have involved him ripping up his contract with Barcelona, Depay is a player who a top club have a good chance of signing as long as they could make the assurances his resume demands.

Who do you think Manchester United will sign before deadline day? – Let us know in the comments.