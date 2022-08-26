Man United-linked goalkeeper ready to agree personal terms with Red Devils

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Magpies’ long-serving shot-stopper is willing to accept the Red Devils’ offer.

United, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are believed to be keen on bringing in a new backup goalkeeper to help provide number one David De Gea with some much-needed competition.

Although the Red Devils allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan earlier this summer, given the Englishman’s desire to play first-team football, the club would have found it hard to refuse the 25-year-old. However, knowing he has the potential to one day command their backline, United failed to include a buy option in Henderson’s loan, suggesting his long-term future does in fact lie at Old Trafford.

Dubravka, on the other hand, is incredibly experienced and also knows what it is like to play for one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Having spent four years with the Magpies, the 33-year-old, who has kept 37 clean sheets out of 120 appearances, could prove to be a cost-effective solution to ten Hag’s goalkeeping worries.

