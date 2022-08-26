Man United make major breakthrough in race to sign £84m star

Manchester United are edging closer to securing their top target.

According to a recent report from The Sun, the Red Devils have met Ajax’s eye-watering £84m valuation for Brazilian winger Antony.

These reports will serve as great news for manager Erik ten Hag, who has been chasing the 22-year-old all summer.

Familiar with the winger following their time spent working together at Ajax, ten Hag is the man responsible for getting the best out of the South American, and the prospect of the pair being reunited in Manchester will massively excite fans.

The proposed deal is believed to be made up of £74m up front with another £10m included in add-ons. Should both clubs, as well as the player, reach a total agreement, Antony’s pending move to Old Trafford would tip United over the £200m spending mark this summer.

Ever since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo back in 2020, Antony, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 82 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 46 goals along the way.