Nottingham Forest targeting another defender from Premier League side

Nottingham Forest have been having fun this summer with their promotion money and are still targeting more signings.

The newly promoted Premier League club are one of the highest spenders in the league and have amassed a total of 16 new players to their squad so far.

The 17th doesn’t feel too far away and according to Football Insider that could be Everton’s, Micheal Keane.

Forest have made an approach to sign the Everton defender on loan, with Steve Cooper said to be keen to strengthen his defence and sees the Englishman as the right fit but the Toffees are unlikely to sell the centre-back due to their lack of bodies in that position.

Everton have seen Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey pick up injuries early on in the season and despite new signings such as James Tarkowski and Conor Coady arriving at Goodison Park, the Merseyside club are short on bodies as a result and Frank Lampard will not want to allow another player to leave in case one of his starting centre-backs picks up an injury.

Keane is under contract at Goodison Park until 2025 and has been an unused substitute for each of Everton’s three opening Premier League games.

It would be a surprise if Everton left the defender to go in the next few days but Forest will at least make an attempt for the 29-year-old, who would become their fifth defensive signing of the window.