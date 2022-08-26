Leeds United have a huge prospect on their hands.

Young attacking midfielder Archie Gray is reportedly gaining interest from one of Europe’s biggest clubs – Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Even at the age of 16, according to The Athletic, Gray was in with a chance of being included in Leeds United’s 3-1 win over Barnsley in the EFL Cup earlier in the week, however, after picking up a virus, the teenager’s senior debut was unfortunately postponed.

Rumoured to be on the verge of being offered a professional contract, Jesse Marsch will be keeping everything crossed that the talented English midfielder will commit his long-term future to the Whites, even though there is mounting interest from the Premier League champions.