Player unveils the reason he rejected a move to Man United this summer

Over the last two weeks, Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp, but the deal never materialised.

David De Gea’s position at Manchester United has come under question of late and it is noticeable that the Spaniard’s attributes don’t match up well with what Erik ten Hag wants to do at Man United, therefore, the Red Devils have been searching for a new shot-stopper.

Trapp would have been better suited to the Dutchman’s demands of being able to play out from the back and is coming off the back of a brilliant season with the Bundesliga club, which made it clear why Ten Hag wanted the German goalkeeper.

According to Christian Falk, the Frankfurt star was a player the Man United boss wanted and was personally involved in United’s attempt to sign the goalkeeper but the move never came to be.

Manchester United transfer news: Why did Trapp reject United?

Addressing the recent speculation surrounding his future, Trapp released a statement yesterday to announce his decision to stay in Germany. The goalkeeper said: “There have been a lot of reports about interest from Manchester United.

“It’s true that a written offer was tabled. Since it came from such a world-famous club, of course, I considered it.

“Yesterday I informed the management of both clubs that I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht. We’ve made history here together and experienced some unforgettable things. I have absolute faith in us!”

Unlike Man United, Trapp will line up in the Champions League for the Bundesliga club this season and the club have been drawn in a group with Tottenham, Sporting CP and Marseille.

Man United are now set to move for Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka, reports Sky Sports, but unlike Trapp, the 33-year-old is only expected to act as a backup to De Gea.