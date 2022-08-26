Premier League clubs receive blow as De Jong gives green light to another move

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong has given the green light for a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

There has been much speculation surrounding the Dutch star’s future at Barcelona during the current window with what seemingly looks like the Catalan club pushing the midfielder out the door in order to get other business done.

De Jong was linked to a move to Manchester United all summer but that deal never came to pass, and Chelsea were another suitor eyeing the Barca star up.

Bayern Munich have been long-term admirers of De Jong and is it possible that they make a move before the end of the window?

Barcelona want to keep De Jong but coinciding with that fact is their wish for him to reduce his current salary.

Barcelona still need to register Jules Kounde to their squad and are also being linked with a move for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, therefore, the sale of the Dutchman would help the club a lot.

According to Todofichajes, Bayern Munich want to repeat the same formula that they used with Philippe Coutinho in the summer of 2019 to secure De Jong. The Bundesliga club would take the Dutch star on loan for the season with an option to buy clause attached to it.

De Jong has already given the green light to the move, states the report, as he will once again link up with his childhood friend Matthijs de Ligt – which is said to be a big factor in his decision.

All parties are currently negotiating the transfer which could get done at the weekend, states Todofichajes.