Premier League star undergoing medical at Everton

Brighton’s Neal Maupay is undergoing a medical at Everton this morning as his move to Goodison Park draws closer. 

Maupay is expected to be confirmed before the Toffees play Brentford tomorrow, reports Sky Sports, as the Frenchman is set to replace Richarlison in Frank Lampard’s squad.

The striker is set to sign a three-year contract with Everton, which will keep him at the Merseyside club until June 2025, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Maupay will cost Everton around £15m states the Daily Mail and they are set to beat the likes of Fulham and Nottingham Forest to the 26-year-old’s signature.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Maupay could be joined at Everton by Ben Brereton Dìaz, with Lampard set to make a decision on the forward soon.

The Toffees are in need of recruits before the end of this window as they look destined to be involved in another relegation battle going off their first three games of the season.

Everton have picked up just one point but it is the performances that will worry Lampard, especially up top.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to return soon and Maupay arriving, the Merseyside club might have enough, but bringing in Brereton Diaz would be the cherry on top.

