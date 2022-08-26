Tottenham begin talks with clubs over unwanted star

Sergio Reguilon’s time at Tottenham looks like it could be coming to an end as talks begin with two clubs.

Fulham and Lazio have begun negotiations with Tottenham over a loan move for the Spanish left-back – with the Italian side’s bid for the 25-year-old containing an option to make the loan move permanent.

The Cottagers want a simple loan for now, which is what Tottenham are looking for at present, reports the Daily Mail.

Reguilon will be looking to get game time for the next few months as he bids to try and get in the Spain squad for the World Cup. The left-back has fallen out of favour with Spurs boss Antonio Conte and has seen Ryan Sessegnon and new signing Ivan Perisic both overtake him in the pecking order.

Reguilon arrived at Tottenham in 2019 as a high-profile signing from Real Madrid but has failed to live up to expectations in North London. The left-back has shown moments of brilliance but lacks consistency and is not suited to the left wing-back role in Conte’s system as much as Sessegnon and Perisic.

A loan move could do Reguilon a lot of good, especially if it was to a club that plays with wing-backs, which the two clubs interested do not.