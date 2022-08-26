Transfer journalist provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Superagent Jorge Mendes is doing everything he can to get Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United and into a Champions League side.

Mendes is trying to find a conclusion that will satisfy his client after the Portugal international made his intentions clear that he wants to leave Man United this summer in order to play Champions League football.

Ronaldo has played in all three of Man United’s opening Premier League matches but only started the one away to Brentford.

The 37-year-old has been offered around to some of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer but the offer has been rejected by everyone so far as no one seems to want to sign the Man United striker.

Ronaldo’s superagent has now turned to a club previously linked to the striker and is currently in talks with Napoli, reports transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serie A side will not be able to afford the 37-year-old, therefore, to facilitate the arrival of Ronaldo, Mendes will try and help the Naples club sell their star striker Victor Osimhen.

This seems a bit bonkers as why would Napoli sacrifice their star 23-year-old for a 37-year-old?

It seems like there are too many elements involved in this deal in order to make it happen and with only a few days left in the window to make it happen, is that enough time?