(Video) Man United CEO drops major transfer hint

It is no secret – Manchester United want to sign Antony from Ajax.

The Red Devils, led by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been chasing the 22-year-old winger all summer.

However, despite relentless back-and-forth negotiations, the 20-time league winners have yet to get a deal across the line. That could all be set to change though.

A recent report from The Sun suggested the Red Devils have finally met Ajax’s whopping £84m price tag and in line with those suggestions, a video has surfaced online of CEO Richard Arnold appearing to confirm that the club will bring the South American to Old Trafford.