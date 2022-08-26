(Video) Man United CEO drops major transfer hint

It is no secret – Manchester United want to sign Antony from Ajax.
The Red Devils, led by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been chasing the 22-year-old winger all summer.
However, despite relentless back-and-forth negotiations, the 20-time league winners have yet to get a deal across the line. That could all be set to change though.
A recent report from The Sun suggested the Red Devils have finally met Ajax’s whopping £84m price tag and in line with those suggestions, a video has surfaced online of CEO Richard Arnold appearing to confirm that the club will bring the South American to Old Trafford.
Did Man United’s CEO just confirm Antony is joining? ?
(via tkhamis88/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/9lXMKhQ7bD
— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 25, 2022