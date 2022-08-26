West Ham star could make surprise switch to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace came within touching distance of signing Flynn Downes from Swansea.

Despite preparing to travel to Selhurst Park for a medical, Downes, who saw a very late offer from West Ham come in, ended up joining his boyhood club – David Moyes’ Hammers.

However, even though the 23-year-old has only been with the Londoners for a few months, things are already beginning to turn sour.

Moyes, who recently spoke to reporters, surprised fans by revealing that he isn’t best pleased with the former Swan.

“The things I’ve seen of him, he needs to do better,” the Scottish tactician told the media. Not something you often hear said about a new signing.

Nevertheless, rumoured to still be wanted by Patrick Vieira’s Palace, according to reports, the upcoming January window could see the Eagles try their luck again.