Former Arsenal player turned pundit Paul Merson has not been impressed by Newcastle United’s pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are believed to be on the verge of signing the Sweden international for a reported fee of £60m.

? Alexander Isak has signed a six-year contract (2028) with Newcastle. #NUFC sorting paperwork in hope 22yo striker will be available to face Wolves on Sun. Joining from Real Sociedad for ~£60m; club’s all-time record transfer @TheAthleticUK #RealSociedad https://t.co/MK1iKc2j8x — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 26, 2022

However, despite the 22-year-old heading to St James’ Park tipped as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, Merson oddly believes the deal is destined to fail.

“He hasn’t played in the Premier League,” the ex-Gunner said.

“I haven’t seen the big clubs going after him and it’s a lot of money.

“I haven’t seen Barcelona or Real Madrid going in for him either and they would’ve seen plenty of him in La Liga. That’s a worrying sign.”

