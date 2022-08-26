“Worrying sign” – Paul Merson thinks PIF are about to make a massive transfer blunder

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal player turned pundit Paul Merson has not been impressed by Newcastle United’s pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak.

The Magpies are believed to be on the verge of signing the Sweden international for a reported fee of £60m.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

MORE: Man United make major breakthrough in race to sign £84m star

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City interested in making Dortmund star first signing of the summer
Guardiola could make surprise move for super Leeds United midfielder
Tottenham begin talks with clubs over unwanted star

However, despite the 22-year-old heading to St James’ Park tipped as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, Merson oddly believes the deal is destined to fail.

“He hasn’t played in the Premier League,” the ex-Gunner said.

“I haven’t seen the big clubs going after him and it’s a lot of money.

“I haven’t seen Barcelona or Real Madrid going in for him either and they would’ve seen plenty of him in La Liga. That’s a worrying sign.”

Do you agree with the 54-year-old’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Alexander Isak Paul Merson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.