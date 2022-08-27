It is the worst kept secret in football that Ajax winger Antony wants to join Manchester United.

The Brazilian wide-attacker, who is very familiar with Erik ten Hag, is trying his best to force a move to Old Trafford.

Despite being linked with a move to the Premier League all summer, a move for the 22-year-old has so far failed to materialise. Not only that but for the Red Devils, time is running out in the transfer window if they’re to sign a new attacker before next week’s deadline day.

Although ten Hag has inherited the likes of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, options, particularly on the right-flank, are few and far between. Antony would provide the depth that the Red Devils have been left wanting ever since Mason Greenwood’s indefinite suspension earlier in the year.

However, finalising a move has so far proven impossible. Ajax are so reluctant to let their talented South American leave that they have rejected all of United’s offers and approaches. Fans now have no choice but to wait and see if the 20-time league winners will try one more time.

In the meantime, doing his best to part ways with the Eredivisie champions, Antony has given a shocking interview.

Speaking to Fabrizio Romano about where negotiations are up to, Antony said: “Since February of this year, my agents came to Amsterdam to inform Ajax of my desire to leave the club to face new challenge and that some interested clubs would arrive and with them, certainly a great offer.”

Going on to confirm what his stance has been, the 22-year-old said: “During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I WANT TO LEAVE.

“Today, in a meeting with the club, I expressed my old interest in leaving, only this time with a considerable offer on the table,” the Brazilian added.

“Others had already arrived! Ajax refused with argument that they only have 5 days to replace me.

“I’m not asking Ajax to release me, I’m asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I’ve been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind”