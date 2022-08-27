Arsenal vs Fulham confirmed lineups: Jesus starts as Leno returns to face Gunners

Arsenal are in the process of preparing for a mouth-watering clash against Marco Silva’s newly-promoted Fulham.

The all-London encounter, which is set to take place at the Gunners’ home ground, the Emirates Stadium, will see Mikel Arteta try to improve on his team’s perfect record, which saw them sit at the top of the Premier League prior to Saturday’s games.

The Gunners’ 100 per cent record has included three wins against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and most recently, Brendan Rodgers’ struggling Leicester City.

However, extending their emphatic run will not be easy. Marco Silva’s Cottagers are in brilliant form as well.

Having returned to England’s top-flight, Silva’s men are certainly making the most of being back in the big time.

Five points from a possible nine means the Cottagers sit mid-table, and Silva will undoubtedly be eager to extend his side’s impressive early unbeaten run.

Ahead of the exciting matchup, both sides have named their starting lineups.

Arteta has opted to name a familiar side from the one that thumped Bournemouth last time out. Mohamad Elneny in place of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney in for Oleksandr Zinchenko are the only two changes.

Elsewhere, Silva has also named a familiar starting 11.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno starts against his former side with powerful forward Aleksander Mitrovic starting up top and hoping to bag his fourth goal of the campaign.

