Aubameyang to Chelsea stalls as Blues refuse important contract detail

Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker. Although the Blues have recently welcomed back Armando Broja from his loan move with Southampton last season, other striking options are sparse, and that has promoted a late dash for a new forward.

Although there aren’t many strikers available on the market, one player who has presented himself as an option has been Barcelona striker and former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Familiar with Thomas Tuchel following the pair’s time working together at Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang could prove to be a cost-effective attacking solution, even if it is just in the short term.

However, despite appearing open to returning to the Premier League, as well as Barcelona’s precarious finances, Chelsea have been struggling to finalise a deal.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Sun, who claims the Gabonese forward is asking for a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge but the Blues are only prepared to offer a one-year deal.

Notoriously strict when it comes to mature players, Chelsea appear reluctant to break their policies in order to secure Barcelona’s number 17.

Knowing this and knowing that talks between all parties have now stalled will surely open the door for another club who are in search of a striker to swoop in and offer what the Blues would not.