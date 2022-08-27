Leeds United have seen a £14million uplift in commercial revenue and total revenue in their three years in the Premier League.

That’s according to football finance expert, Dr Daniel Plumley, who has been speaking exclusively about Leeds’ finances with MOT Leeds News.

Plumley has stated: “You can see the creep up in that area since they’ve been promoted back into the Premier League,

“You look at the last four years as an example for figures that we have: 2018, it was just under £22million in commercial deals and total revenue.

“In 2021, that’s jumped up to just under £36million, so you have a £14million uplift in just under four years, so you can see the gradual creep up when the Premier League has kicked in.

“They are going in the right direction with it, and there will be some growth there for Leeds with everything they have going on, the deals will always be happy if you retain Premier League status, so again, on-pitch performance will drive that, there has been growth.”

The longer Leeds stay in the Premier League and continues to climb the table the more the club will grow. The club is attractive to new fans and sponsors due to their history and passionate set of supporters, which are easily marketable around the world.

The job Jesse Marsch did to keep them in the league last season looks even more valuable when looking at the club’s financial numbers and going off their start to the season, it looks likely that good times are ahead for the Yorkshire club under the American coach.