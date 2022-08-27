Chelsea defender’s exit expected to be sealed quickly

According to reports, Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah could soon be off to AC Milan as the clubs are expected to wrap up a deal.

That’s according to Carlo Pellegatti, as quoted by Sport Witness, who says that Milan could complete the deal as early as Monday or Tuesday after receiving a boost from the sale of Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta to West Ham.

The report suggests that Milan will receive £4.2 (€5) to £5m (€6m)for the sale of Paqueta.

Chelsea are said to be willing to let the 23-year-old go after the club edges closer in agreeing on a deal for the transfer of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.

With Fofana looking to complete his deal to Stamford Bridge, the English midfielder’s future as one of the Blues is looking beak.

A move away from the west London club would be an ideal solution for all parties involved.

The Chelsea youth academy graduate was promoted into the Blues’ senior squad in July 2021 and has made a total of 21 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and assisting with one.