“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea set to sign defender in £75m deal

Chelsea’s summer spending is on the verge of exceeding £200m.

The Blues, led by German manager Thomas Tuchel, have been hot on the heels of Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana and despite weeks of back and forth negotiations, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Londoners have finally bagged their man.

Giving the Frenchman his trademark ‘Here we go’ treatment, Romano has provided fans with a major update in the ongoing saga.

Taking to Twitter, the Italian transfer guru has revealed that Chelsea and Leicester city reached an agreement worth a whopping £75m on Friday and the player is now set to sign a contract until 2028.

Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, here we go! Documents are almost ready as Leicester and Chelsea reached an agreement on the fee on Friday, confirmed. Fofana will sign until June 2028 as new Chelsea player. Fee around £75m [add-ons included]. Time to prepare documents now.

Having already signed six new players, including bringing in Raheem Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea’s agreement to sign Fofana will mean that the former Saint-Etienne centre-back will become the seventh player to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Since making the switch from Ligue 1, Fofana, who is set to leave the King Power with five years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 52 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to two goals along the way.