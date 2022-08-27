Following the arrival of Emerson Palmieri at West Ham, one journalist thinks Aaron Cresswell could be dropped for the Hammers after a poor recent display.

West Ham have had a difficult start to the season and are winless in the Premier League but the Europa Conference League has provided them with an escape.

The Premier League side went through to the group stages of the tournament on Thursday after a routine 3-0 win over Viborg and although it was hard to look bad in the clash, journalist Jonty Colman was not overly impressed with Cresswell’s display.

In the eyes of Colman, left-back Cresswell ‘had some difficulties’ throughout and he could lose his spot in the West Ham team as a potential consequence.

In his football.london player ratings, the journalist gave his explanation on what he deemed a 6/10 performance, writing:

“Captain for the night was Aaron Cresswell, in the absence of Declan Rice. Like Rice, Cresswell missed the first leg through suspension. Long-term, his spot at left-back looks under threat following Emerson’s £13million arrival and against Viborg, he had some difficulties.

“Marking Ibrahim Said, who did not have a visa for the first leg, Cresswell struggled at times, and David Moyes was not best pleased with him on a few occasions when opting to pass inside as opposed to working the ball down the line to Pablo Fornals. Booked for a coming together with Said in the second half, having been sent off in his previous two appearances in Europe. Later made up for earlier errors when his cross eventually led to the Hammers’ third goal of the night.”