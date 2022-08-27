Jesse Marsch was fuming at Leeds player during Brighton loss

Leeds journalist Phil Hay says Jesse Marsch was left fuming after Marc Roca gave the ball carelessly during Brighton clash this afternoon.

The Yorkshire club suffered their first defeat of the season at Amex Stadium with Pascal Gross on scoresheet.



He wrote on his Twitter account: “Marsch holds his hands in the air as Roca aims a pass to Rodrigo, misses him completely and Brighton surge into the box. Kristensen’s turn to clear the danger this time. 0-0 on 39 mins.”

Roca has been one of the stand-out performers this season for Leeds. The club have already amassed 7 points from the first 4 games of the season.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds this summer from Bayern Munich after the sale of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.