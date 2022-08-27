Leeds man spotted watching his potential next club on the stands

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont has been spotted in Oldham Athletic’s stands.

The Leeds midfielder has been linked with a move to Oldham after failing to feature for the Whites since the 2019/2020 season.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are willing to let the 22-year-old leave this summer on a permanent move.

Last season McCalmont joined Morecambe FC on a season-long loan making 31 appearances for the League One side. Before that, he spent a season at Oldham, where he made 35 League Two appearances scoring eight goals and assisting with 5 to cement himself as a key player.

Alfie McCalmont (left)

MORE: Big boost for Leeds United as club set for £14m windfall

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Erling Haaland’s hat-trick vs Crystal Palace
Leeds United value Jack Harrison more than £60million
Video: Harvey Barnes gets one back for Leicester City

Following a successful season with the now National League team and rumours of his return, the youngster has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the stands of Boundary Park.

More Stories Alfie McCalmont

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.