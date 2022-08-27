Leeds man spotted watching his potential next club on the stands

Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont has been spotted in Oldham Athletic’s stands.

The Leeds midfielder has been linked with a move to Oldham after failing to feature for the Whites since the 2019/2020 season.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are willing to let the 22-year-old leave this summer on a permanent move.

Last season McCalmont joined Morecambe FC on a season-long loan making 31 appearances for the League One side. Before that, he spent a season at Oldham, where he made 35 League Two appearances scoring eight goals and assisting with 5 to cement himself as a key player.

MORE: Big boost for Leeds United as club set for £14m windfall

Following a successful season with the now National League team and rumours of his return, the youngster has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the stands of Boundary Park.