Leeds United are adamant Jack Harrison is not for sale at any price this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, already assisting three times and scoring once for the Yorkshire club who have already amassed seven points in the first four games of Premier League.

Leeds have already sold Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this summer and will do anything to keep their other prized asset beyond this summer.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Lyall Thomas, Leeds “value Harrison even higher than £60m” and Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson insists Leeds are well within their right to demand such a high fee.

“If Leeds are in a position where they don’t have to sell, they can ask for whatever they want,” he told MOT Leeds News.

“Look at Marc Cucurella and Brighton and what Chelsea paid for him – it was a bigger transfer fee than what Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland.

“Chelsea paid more for a left-back than City did for a striker.” – finished Robinson.