Liverpool interested in two midfielders following transfer U-turn

Jurgen Klopp excited fans recently after admitting that Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder, despite previously ruling the possibility out.

Riddled with injuries, particularly to midfielders, Liverpool have endured a dreadful start to the new 2022-23 season.

Winless from their first three games, including a crushing 2-1 defeat against bitter-rivals Manchester United last time out, Klopp will already be fearing his side have handed Manchester City the Premier League title.

However, in a desperate attempt to bring in some much-needed midfield cover before the transfer window closes next week, Klopp recently admitted the Reds’ plans have changed.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Reds’ next match against Bournemouth, the German, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “Yes, I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder – and you were all right and I was wrong. Now we are going for a midfielder. We will do something but it has to be the right one.”

When it comes to possible targets, Liverpool, just like Klopp said, are notoriously strict in their scouting. The club’s transfer policy has generally been a successful one, and although they’re unlikely to make any ‘panic buys’, according to recent reports, there are two players of interest to the 2019-20 Premier League winners.

That’s according to a recent report from The Mirror, who claim Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo are two players the Reds could consider making late moves for.

Caicedo would certainly be the cheaper option, but following Manchester United’s relentless attempts (and failure) to capture De Jong, the Dutchman may be Liverpool fans’ pick.

Nevertheless, whichever player Liverpool end up targeting, one thing is for sure, with just a few days left before the window slams shut, time is against the Reds, so they must act quickly.