Liverpool reach verbal agreement with Bundesliga sensation

According to reports, Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation, Jude Bellingham.

Football Insider have recently reported that the young England international’s camp have held extensive talks with Liverpool. They are confident that they have convinced the midfielder to join them with a verbal agreement in place.

The report also suggests that although a move was previously expected to happen in the summer of 2023, a January move could now be on the cards.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he is in the market for a late midfield signing following his team’s poor start to the season.

The Liverpool side have already suffered two significant injury blows with two of their central midfielders, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago, out of action.

The Merseyside club have only managed to gain two points from 3 games, drawing to Fulham and Crystal Palace before their defeat against Manchester United.

The Liverpool boss will be keen to get his first win of the season under his belt on Saturday, as the Reds face Bournemouth at Anfield. It is vital that Klopp wins those 3 points before losing further ground on those teams at the top.