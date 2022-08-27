Man United dealt major blow as Red Devils told no to signing £72m star this summer

Despite being their top target all summer, Manchester United will not be signing midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims the Netherlands international has made a final decision on his future and informed all parties that he will be staying at the Nou Camp this season.

This news may not come as much of a surprise to fans, who have witnessed the saga drag on, but it will still serve as a bitter blow to manager Erik ten Hag, who has been desperate to be reunited with the former Ajax midfielder.

Despite previously agreeing a fee worth £72m (€85m), United are set to come up short in their efforts to sign the Arkel-born midfielder.

Even though the Premier League giants have already lured Casemiro from Real Madrid, the Red Devils are still in search of a player capable of operating slightly higher up the pitch, and when it comes to De Jong, very few have the same skillset.

There is no doubt that the 25-year-old would have been an amazing addition to the 20-time league winners, but sadly, given the player’s desire to be a success in La Liga, as well as some unusual contractual issues, the talented number 21 will not be leaving Spain – at least not this summer anyway.