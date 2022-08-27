Man United make approach for striker wanted by Chelsea

Even though there is less than a week left in this summer’s transfer window, Manchester United still want to enforce several positions.

Relentlessly linked with Ajax’s Antony, it is no secret that the Red Devils are on the lookout for a new winger. However, according to recent reports, the 20-time league winners are also eager to bring in a centre-forward.

The problem with being in the market for a new striker though is that there aren’t many of genuine quality available.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus and Robert Lewandowski have already been snapped up so options are now very much few and far between.

However, one player who boasts bags of experience and could be on the market is Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Rumoured to be wanted by Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel, who has previous experience working with the Gabonese forward following their time spent together at Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang could provide the German with the short-term cover he desperately needs after allowing Romelu Lukaku to re-join Inter Milan on loan.

However, despite being in talks, the Blues, who have offered a one-year deal, are struggling to reach an agreement with the striker, who would prefer a contract twice as long (The Sun).

Preparing to capitalise on the Blues’ talks stalling, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Erik ten Hag’s Man United have made a ‘fresh approach’ for Barcelona’s number 17.

Whether or not the Red Devils can succeed where Chelsea have so far failed, remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, with just a few days left before the window closes, whichever team is serious about signing the former Gunner, will need to act very quickly or risk continuing the season with limited attacking options.