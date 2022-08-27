Man United suffer injury blow as ‘ice-cold’ attacker ruled out of Southampton clash

Manchester United are looking to build on Monday’s 2-1 win against rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils will travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Eager to prove Monday’s result was not a fluke, manager Erik ten Hag will be preparing to field his best 11, which many fans will believe was the team that got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at the start of the week.

However, one player was missing against Liverpool. Striker Anthony Martial, who enjoyed an excellent pre-season campaign, was not fit enough to feature for the full 90 minutes so had to make way for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Although the pair proved to be great inclusions following goals from both, Martial’s introduction in the second half lifted the team and following a great assist, it is clear that the France international will have a big part to play this season.

Unfortunately though, despite being on course to return back to full fitness, the 26-year-old, who has been described as ‘ice-cold’ by the club, has suffered another injury setback.

Despite being in line to start against Ralph Hasenhuttl Saints on Saturday, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed the former Monaco ace is ruled out due to an untimely Achilles injury.