According to Daily Mail, Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka has pleaded to the team to let him join Man UTD before Deadline Day.

The 33-year-old has lost his starting place to Nick Pope and wants a new challenge.

Dubravka has been a great servant for the Tyneside club, making 127 league appearances for the club since his permanent move from Sparta Prague.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reported earlier this week about a possible late move of Dubravka to Old Trafford.

While speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Show, Sheth explained his full understanding of the situation, saying: “This was emerging last night. Manchester United now in talks with Newcastle United over the loan signing of Martin Dubravka.

“Personal terms, I’m told, are not expected to be a problem. He’s got a contract at Newcastle until 2025. But he does want to make that move.

“You remember when Nick Pope came into the squad, Dubravka pushed down to the number two position. And well, he’s not very happy about that.

“And he wasn’t in the squad for the EFL Cup tie at Tranmere last night, but it was later said that it was illness that and ruled him out. But he wasn’t in that squad at all.”