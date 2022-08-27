According to reports, Newcastle United have submitted a bid to sign defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Mexican outlet Zona TUDN made the suggestion in a recent tweet saying the Toons are preparing a second offer for the 24-year-old to get the deal over the line before the window ends.

The offer is said to be around £34m (€40m) after rejecting the first offer of £25.5m (€30m) for the Mexico international.

?El Newcastle United quiere sí o sí a @EdsonAlvarez19 y ya preparan una segunda oferta por él para ficharlo antes de que acabe el actual mercado de fichajes? Ofrecen 40 millones de euros por él; el Ajax ya había rechazado una primera oferta de 30 MDE? pic.twitter.com/Cq3p7OyilG — Zona TUDN (@Zona_TUDN) August 26, 2022

However, it is said that Ajax would prefer to wait until after the World Cup this winter to sell Alverez as they expect the midfielder’s value to increase.

The Mexican has been at Ajax since signing from the Mexican side, America, in the summer of 2019 for £13.5m (Transfermarkt) and has since become an import part of the Amsterdam club, making 106 appearances in all competitions.

Newcastle have just completed the signing of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £63m (Transfermarkt), and fans will be keen to see him debut for the Magpies.

With the Dutch side already losing a number of their players this summer, it will be difficult for

Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth to get this deal over the line in the few days remaining in the transfer window.