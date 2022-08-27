Nottingham Forest close to signing La Liga champion

Remarkably, Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest, are one of Europe’s biggest spenders.

The Reds, led by highly-rated manager Steve Cooper, have already signed 17 new players but amazingly, the club from the north do not appear to be done yet.

According to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the latest name to emerge as a target for Forest is Atletico Madrid full-back, Renan Lodi.

Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Renan Lodi on loan from Atletico Madrid. €5m loan fee offered, also buy option could be included – around €30m. ?? #NFFC Talks still ongoing on clubs and player side, but Forest are pushing after Atletico changed their position on LB. pic.twitter.com/T19APoQkR0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

Understood to have already agreed to a loan fee worth £4.2m (€5m), Cooper is believed to also be keen on including a future buy option of around £25.4m (€30m) for the defender who lifted the La Liga title last season.

The potential signing, which would undoubtedly excite fans, proves just how highly the club rate their chances of not only staying in the Premier League but also of making a run for European qualification.

Having splashed out well over £130m on nearly 20 new players, this summer is certainly one of the most exciting in the club’s rich history.

However, although reward can come with risk, so can disappointment, and failure to beat the drop this season would almost certainly see the Reds facing financial uncertainty.