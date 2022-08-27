Sky Sports man says Leeds United’s main star could be tempted to leave

Even though there is now well under a week left in this summer’s transfer window, one player who still faces an uncertain future is Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.

That is the view of former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes the attacker may have his head turned if Newcastle United up their interest in the window’s remaining days.

Speaking recently to MOT Leeds, the former shot-stopper, who now always regularly appears on Sky Sports, said: “It’s well documented how much money they’ve got and are going to have in the future. It’s a club on the up and it’s a club who are moving forward and looking to challenge the top half of the Premier League and get into the Champions League eventually.

“It’ll be difficult for a player to admit his head hasn’t been turned by a club like that – it’s only natural. If you look at the wage structure and wage bill at Newcastle compared to Leeds. It’s nowhere near.

“When you look at the two clubs without the takeover at Newcastle, it’d be a sideways move. But with the way Newcastle are and the direction they’re moving in, it would be a forward move and it’d be a hard one for a player to turn down if they come knocking.

“They’ve got potential for success in the future and there’s the financial package they could offer you. It’s only going to be natural to have your head turned by that.”