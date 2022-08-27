Man United flop in London to complete West Ham transfer

West Ham United are on the verge of signing Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

However, another player understood to be close to joining the Hammers is former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj.

That’s according to a club insider, who goes by the online name of ‘ExWHUEmployee’.

Writing on his Patreon, EWE said: “Adnan Januzaj is another target we first reported interest in January and then again on 22nd July.

“He is apparently in London at the moment having discussions with us and another club.”

Having been most recently signed to Real Sociedad, Januzaj, who is now a free agent, could prove to be a cost-effective signing, but following a very underwhelming career to date, Hammers’ fans won’t be holding out much hope that the former Belgium international can improve the club’s fortunes.