Spurs player’s departure ‘imminent’ with loan deal to La Liga club close to completion

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon will soon be on his way to Atletico Madrid as the two clubs finalise the deal.

Providing an update on Twitter, transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the Spurs defender’s departure is said to be imminent and that the loan deal will not include an option to buy.

Sergio Reguilón to Atletico Madrid, Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest: both deals are imminent ????? ?? Agreement Forest-Atléti on €5m loan deal for Lodi with €30m buy option, waiting on personal terms; ?? Agreement Atléti-Tottenham on loan deal for Reguilón, no buy option. pic.twitter.com/S0HEz9RzWX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

Romano later went on to explain in another tweet that the contracts are now being prepared for the loan deal.

There’s still some work to do in the next hours but talks between Renan Lodi and Nottingham Forest on the personal terms are progressing very well. ?? #NFFC Been told contracts are now being prepared with Atletico – same for Reguilón deal from Tottenham to Atléti on loan. pic.twitter.com/ae34bWpTXg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2022

Reguilon, who has been at the north London since he joined from Real Madrid in 2020, started his first season strongly, making 27 Premier League appearances but has since become surplus to requirements, only making 16 Premier League appearances under Antonio Conte.

However, that’s not necessarily down to poor performances, but Conte prefers to play in a system with wing-backs, whereas Reguilon is more comfortable as a full-back.

The Spaniard will be keen on a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if it means more game-time, especially with the World Cup around the corner.