Spurs player’s departure ‘imminent’ with loan deal to La Liga club close to completion

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon will soon be on his way to Atletico Madrid as the two clubs finalise the deal.

Providing an update on Twitter, transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the Spurs defender’s departure is said to be imminent and that the loan deal will not include an option to buy.

Romano later went on to explain in another tweet that the contracts are now being prepared for the loan deal.

MORE: Newcastle submit official bid to sign South American after Isak signing

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Gabriel redeems himself with late goal after Leno mistake
Video: Odegaard draws Arsenal level with deflected effort
Video: Gabriel howler hands Mitrovic his 100th Fulham goal
Reguilon’s (centre) from Spurs imminent.

Reguilon, who has been at the north London since he joined from Real Madrid in 2020, started his first season strongly, making 27 Premier League appearances but has since become surplus to requirements, only making 16 Premier League appearances under Antonio Conte.

However, that’s not necessarily down to poor performances, but Conte prefers to play in a system with wing-backs, whereas Reguilon is more comfortable as a full-back.

The Spaniard will be keen on a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if it means more game-time, especially with the World Cup around the corner.

 

More Stories Sergio Reguilon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.