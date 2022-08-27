Video: Alexander-Arnold rocket and nice Firmino finish makes it four for Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth Liverpool FC
Liverpool are steamrolling Bournemouth at Anfield and now find themselves 4-0 up after two quickfire goals. 

The Reds took an early lead after just three minutes and added a second just three minutes after that as they came out of the blocks flying. That has now increased to four after two more quickfire goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

The third goal was a rocket from the Liverpool right-back, whilst the second was a bit of a fluke as the ball looped up and fell to the Brazilian forward who finished with the outside of his boot.

